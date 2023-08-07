Biman to resume Dhaka-Guangzhou flight on 14 September

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume direct flights from Dhaka to China's Guangzhou route on 14 September.

Biman flight BG366 will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Guangzhou, China on 14 September at 10:20pm, reads a press release.

On this occasion, Biman is offering special discounts on tickets for this route. Passengers can purchase tickets for this route from Biman's commercial website www.biman-airlines.com, mobile apps, any Biman sales centre, Biman call centre 01990997997 and Biman authorised travel agencies.

A 5% discount on base fare can be availed by using promocode NEWYEAR23 when purchasing tickets from Biman's website and apps.

On the Dhaka-Guangzhou route, the minimum one-way economy class fare starts from Tk30,670 per person, and the minimum fare for a return ticket starts at Tk50,539. On the other hand, the lowest one-way economy class fare on the Guangzhou-Dhaka route starts from Tk24,157 per person, and the lowest return ticket price starts at Tk48,911.

The special discount will continue till 31 December 2023.

Every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at 10:20pm, Biman flights will depart Dhaka for Guangzhou and arrive in Guangzhou at 4:00am the next day. Flights will depart from Guangzhou at 5:30am local time every Friday, Monday and Wednesday and reach Dhaka at 7:20am.