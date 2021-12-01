Biman flight lands safely in Ctg after landing gear malfunction

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines made a bumpy landing at Shah Amanat Airport in Chattogram after trouble with the plane's landing gear.

The flight landed at the airport around 9:40pm iafter departing from Dhaka airport at 8:30pm carrying 42 passengers.

Bangladesh Biman Airlines Chattogram branch manager Md Omar Faruk confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

"The flight BG-617 circled the airport for 20 minutes after its nose wheel stopped working and later landed safely," he said.

Faruk further said all the passengers were unharmed and had left for their homes.