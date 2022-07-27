Biman begins Dhaka-Toronto flights

Aviation

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 10:42 am

File Photo. Picture: Collected
File Photo. Picture: Collected

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has begun commercial flights on Dhaka-Toronto route today.

The flight left Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Toronto at 3:50pm on Wednesday (27 July) onboard a total of 154 passengers.

On Wednesday, the Toronto-bound BG305 flight will stop in Istanbul, Turkey at 9am local time for refueling. After a one hour break, the flight will depart from Istanbul and arrive in Toronto at 1:55pm local time.

The flight will take about 20 hours to reach Toronto, and about 16 hours to return to Bangladesh.

The return fare of the flight is fixed at Tk1.8 lakh. Those who booked their tickets before 20 July got a 15% discount.

Weekly, two flights will operate on the Dhaka-Toronto route. Every Sunday BG305 will depart Dhaka at 3am and will land in Istanbul at 8:30am local time for refuelling.  The flight will depart from Istanbul after the break and arrive in Toronto at 1:25pm local time.

On the other hand, BG306 will depart from Toronto every Wednesday at 7:30pm local time and fly non-stop for 16 hours to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9:30pm local time on Thursday.

Similarly, it will fly from Toronto every Sunday at 9pm local time and arrive directly in Dhaka at 11pm local time on Monday.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the only airlines in the country which is a member of The International Air Transport Association (IATA), will operate flights on Dhaka-Toronto route using brand new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

