Aviation association calls for adjusting jet fuel price

Aviation

Joynal Abedin Shishir
06 November, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 10:53 pm

Related News

Aviation association calls for adjusting jet fuel price

Joynal Abedin Shishir
06 November, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 10:53 pm
Representational image. Photo: Courtesy
Representational image. Photo: Courtesy

The Aviation Operators Association of Bangladesh (AOAB) has called on the authorities to adjust the jet fuel price in line with the global market as they are currently purchasing jet fuel at a 30-40% higher price than the international market price.

The association, in a letter sent to the Minister of State for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid yesterday, also expressed fear that the aviation sector is inching towards an existential crisis due to the overpriced jet fuel.

"This has pushed airline ticket prices beyond passengers' affordability, resulting in a steep decline in ticket demand, which is currently one third less than usual. As a result, the government's tax collection will drop by Tk7.2 crore per month," the association said.

Promising airlines including GMG, United and Regent have already gone bankrupt, it said, adding that the remaining airlines are deprived of their right to purchase fuel at a competitive price as Padma Oil has the sole authority to sell jet fuel.

The association said the same fuel for domestic flights costs 15-25% more than the fuel for international flights.

The letter pointed out that recently the fuel price of domestic flights has been increased by Tk5 to Tk130. On the other hand, the fuel price for international flights has been reduced by 9 cents (about Tk10) to 1 dollar, which it termed as unprecedented.

Domestic flights consume 44.5 lakh litres of jet fuel every month, while international flights require 5.03 crore litres. Domestic demand is only 8% of the overall jet fuel demand. As a result of the recent price adjustment, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation's revenue on domestic fuel will only increase by Tk2.225 crore, while for international flights it will incur a loss of Tk50.3 crore, which will lead to a cumulative loss of Tk600 crore at the end of the year.

AOAB Secretary General M Mofizur Rahman told The Business Standard, "Two years ago the price of jet fuel used in aircraft was only Tk46 per litre. Now the price of the same fuel set by the government is Tk130 per litre, which is a 127% increase."

He added that fuel cost accounts for 40-46% of an airline's operating costs.

The association floated three proposals to solve this problem – Permitting direct purchase of fuel from Pertex Petroleum for domestic private sector airlines and helicopter operators, allowing import of jet fuel from abroad at competitive prices if required and domestic fuel prices are adjusted in line with international flight fuel prices.

Top News

Aviation Operators Association of Bangladesh (AOAB) / State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid / Jet Fuel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When looking for the best gym apparel, the most important aspects of your outfit are the materials, fit, and compression. Photos: Courtesy

Workout in style

14h | Mode
After a lethal pandemic recently retracted its claws of death, we again face an outbreak, a familiar foe. This photo was recently taken at Dhaka Shishu Hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar

22 years with dengue and a flawed healthcare management system

15h | Panorama
Increasing frequency, intensity and duration of floods are affecting livelihoods and infrastructure in Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

COP27 must deliver on climate finance for Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

1h | Videos
How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

4h | Videos
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

3
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together