Govt committed to uninterrupted power supply: Nasrul

TBS Report
20 April, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 09:38 pm

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resource Nasrul Hamid. File Photo: UNB
The government is committed to uninterrupted power supply despite the increasing demand, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today (20 April).

"The transmission and distribution systems are undergoing rapid coordination efforts. Internal faults are being addressed with priority. Ensuring uninterrupted primary fuel supply to power plants has been given importance," he said while visiting Ashuganj Power Station Company Limited (APSCL).

Nasrul further said, "The electricity demand for this summer might reach 17,500 MW. However, arrangements will be made to meet this demand and ensure an uninterrupted power supply."

The primary obstacle lies in securing sufficient funds, he added.

We are instructing the power plants to operate in coordination, he said, adding, "If there are any issues with transmission or distribution anywhere, it should be promptly reported to the authorities."

