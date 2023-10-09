Auction for 28 tonnes buffalo meat: Top bidder offers only Tk4 lakh

Chattogram Custom House on Monday auctioned off 28 tonnes of buffalo meat imported from India without maintaining proper procedures.

The highest bidder offered Tk4 lakh for the frozen meat worth Tk2.45 crore, citing the potential depreciation of its quality.

Shah Makhdum Traders offered the highest price in the auction held at the auction branch of the Custom House.

The reserve price of the buffalo meat, weighing 27,980 kg, was fixed at Tk24,484,399, according to the customs house.

According to customs rules, there is a provision to sell the goods in the auction if up to 60% of the value of the reserve price is obtained. In that case, the price of the goods can be as low as Tk1.46 crore with a Tk525 per kg rate.

The auction committee of customs will decide within two or three days whether the meat will be sold for Tk4 lakh.

Chattogram Custom House Deputy Commissioner Md Abdul Hannan told TBS, "The auction committee meeting will decide whether to deliver the meat consignment to the highest bidder. As the expiry time of the buffalo meat is in December, we think they are still safe to eat. Before delivery, the Department of Livestock Services will assess the meat's quality."

However, some bidders in the auction have expressed concerns about the quality of the meat, stating that it has depreciated and is no longer appetizing. They believe that if the auction had taken place on time, at least Tk1 crore could have been offered by bidders.

Sarwar Hossain, the owner of Shah Makhdum Traders, the highest bidder, mentioned that the customs authorities did not open the package for inspection at Chattogram port. He noted that a foul odor was detected inside the container, and while some of the meat may be salvageable, he took a risk by bidding up to four lakh taka.

He also said, "According to the auction rules, we have deposited Tk80,000, which is 20% of the bidding amount, with customs. If the meat fails the Department of Livestock Services' test, we will not accept delivery."

Custom officials said Narayanganj-based importer NB Trading imported halal frozen buffalo meat from India. However, the customs did not release the meat on a charge of importing without obtaining permission from the Department of Livestock Services.

At the end of the process, the customs authorities made the decision to auction the consignment.