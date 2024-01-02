Dawood Ibrahim's childhood home to be auctioned Friday

South Asia

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 06:05 pm

Related News

Dawood Ibrahim's childhood home to be auctioned Friday

The four properties, located in Mumbake village of Ratnagiri, have a total valuation of over 19 lakh rupees

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 06:05 pm
Dawood Ibrahim. File Photo: Hindustan Times
Dawood Ibrahim. File Photo: Hindustan Times

Indian underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's childhood home and three other agricultural properties owned by his family in Ratnagiri of Maharashtra will be auctioned on Friday (5 January 2024).

The four properties, located in Mumbake village of Ratnagiri, have a total valuation of over 19 lakh rupees, reports The Times of India and NDTV.

These properties were seized by authorities under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Attempts to sell the plots reportedly failed because no one was ready to buy them, owing to their connection with Dawood. Now, SAFEMA has decided to auction them.

The auction will take place in Mumbai on 5 January 5 and the deadline for registration is tomorrow (3 January).

In the past nine years, 11 properties belonging to Dawood or his family have been auctioned, including a restaurant sold for 4.53 crore rupees, six flats sold for 3.53 crore rupees, and a guest house that fetched 3.52 crore rupees.

Dawood Ibrahim, a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, had lived in the Mumbake village before moving to Mumbai in 1983.

He left India after the series of bomb blasts which resulted in the death of 257 persons.

 

Top News / World+Biz

India / Dawood Ibrahim / Auction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

5h | Habitat
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The pentennial poster fest

5h | Features
National Archives Building in Agargaon houses documents like newspapers, maps, gazettes, government publications, political manifestos and land records of historical values. Photos: Rajib Dhar

National Archives: Inside Bangladesh's largest repository of historical documents

9h | Panorama
The big Doomsday theme last year was the existential risk from rapidly evolving AI technology. Elon Musk says Tesla has the finest in apocalypse technology. Photo: Collected

Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which players lost the most market value?

Which players lost the most market value?

5m | Videos
Private credit growth slows despite rising deposits

Private credit growth slows despite rising deposits

4h | Videos
Import and export of readymade garments; Confusion over 15% VAT law at ports

Import and export of readymade garments; Confusion over 15% VAT law at ports

5h | Videos
Kyiv has continued to export grains from key deep-sea ports

Kyiv has continued to export grains from key deep-sea ports

7h | Videos