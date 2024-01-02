Dawood Ibrahim's childhood home to be auctioned Friday

Indian underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's childhood home and three other agricultural properties owned by his family in Ratnagiri of Maharashtra will be auctioned on Friday (5 January 2024).

The four properties, located in Mumbake village of Ratnagiri, have a total valuation of over 19 lakh rupees, reports The Times of India and NDTV.

These properties were seized by authorities under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA).

Attempts to sell the plots reportedly failed because no one was ready to buy them, owing to their connection with Dawood. Now, SAFEMA has decided to auction them.

The auction will take place in Mumbai on 5 January 5 and the deadline for registration is tomorrow (3 January).

In the past nine years, 11 properties belonging to Dawood or his family have been auctioned, including a restaurant sold for 4.53 crore rupees, six flats sold for 3.53 crore rupees, and a guest house that fetched 3.52 crore rupees.

Dawood Ibrahim, a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, had lived in the Mumbake village before moving to Mumbai in 1983.

He left India after the series of bomb blasts which resulted in the death of 257 persons.