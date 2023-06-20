3 companies to invest $27.81m in refuelling station, tourism sector

Economy

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 04:59 pm

Related News

3 companies to invest $27.81m in refuelling station, tourism sector

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 04:59 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Three companies will invest $27.81 million in refuelling stations, agricultural product processing and the tourism sector.

Two institutions have been allotted land at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar and one at Sabrang Tourism Park. The investment in 15 acres of land is expected to create at least 850 jobs.

The companies are Istamarina Refuelling Station Ltd, Bangladesh Agriculture Products Ltd, and Rangs Properties Limited.

They signed the land lease agreement with the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) on Tuesday (20 June).

On behalf of Beza, Executive Member (Investment Development) Md Mozibor Rahman and Ishtiaque Ahmed Patwary on behalf of Istamarina Refuelling Station Ltd, Aameir Alihussain, managing director on behalf of Bangladesh Agriculture Products Ltd and Mashid Rahman, divisional director, Real Estate Division on behalf of Rangs Properties Limited signed the agreement.

Land at Sabrang Tourism Park has been allotted to Rangs Properties Limited, a subsidiary of Rancon Group of Bangladesh. The company will set up a hotel and resort on three acres of land worth $10.27million. It is expected to provide employment to around 400 people.

The country's first exclusive tourism park was built in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar on 882.26 acres of land owned by the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza).

The Bangladesh Agriculture Products Ltd, a subsidiary of BSRM group, will set up a cashew nut and agricultural products processing plant at an investment of $14.57million on 10 acres of land at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar. It is expected to employ around 400 people.

Istamarina Refuelling Station Ltd is a subsidiary of Knit Plus Limited. The company will set up a refuelling station for CNG, LPG, octane, petrol, diesel, car-washing facility, restaurant and shopping mall on two acres of land at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar with an investment of $2.97 million employing around 50 people.

The country's largest industrial city, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar is being constructed in an area of 30,000 acres of land in Mirsarai and Sitakunda upazilas of Chattogram and Sonagazi upazila of Feni.

Beza Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun said, "Beza has been able to create a healthy investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh. One of the largest economic zones and industrial cities in South Asia is being built in Mirsarai. As a result of investment in new sectors, the export market of all economic zones, including industrial zones, will be more prosperous."

The Beza is working toward establishing 100 economic zones across the country by 2041. The goal is to create employment for one crore people. It also expects to produce and export products worth $40 billion annually in and from these economic zones.

Top News

Tourism / investment / agriculture / BEZA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

6h | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

6h | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

8h | Panorama
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

13m | TBS SPORTS
Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

2h | TBS Insight
Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

21h | TBS Markets
Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline