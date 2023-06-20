3 companies to invest $27.81m in refuelling station, tourism sector

Photo: TBS

Three companies will invest $27.81 million in refuelling stations, agricultural product processing and the tourism sector.

Two institutions have been allotted land at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar and one at Sabrang Tourism Park. The investment in 15 acres of land is expected to create at least 850 jobs.

The companies are Istamarina Refuelling Station Ltd, Bangladesh Agriculture Products Ltd, and Rangs Properties Limited.

They signed the land lease agreement with the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) on Tuesday (20 June).

On behalf of Beza, Executive Member (Investment Development) Md Mozibor Rahman and Ishtiaque Ahmed Patwary on behalf of Istamarina Refuelling Station Ltd, Aameir Alihussain, managing director on behalf of Bangladesh Agriculture Products Ltd and Mashid Rahman, divisional director, Real Estate Division on behalf of Rangs Properties Limited signed the agreement.

Land at Sabrang Tourism Park has been allotted to Rangs Properties Limited, a subsidiary of Rancon Group of Bangladesh. The company will set up a hotel and resort on three acres of land worth $10.27million. It is expected to provide employment to around 400 people.

The country's first exclusive tourism park was built in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar on 882.26 acres of land owned by the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza).

The Bangladesh Agriculture Products Ltd, a subsidiary of BSRM group, will set up a cashew nut and agricultural products processing plant at an investment of $14.57million on 10 acres of land at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar. It is expected to employ around 400 people.

Istamarina Refuelling Station Ltd is a subsidiary of Knit Plus Limited. The company will set up a refuelling station for CNG, LPG, octane, petrol, diesel, car-washing facility, restaurant and shopping mall on two acres of land at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar with an investment of $2.97 million employing around 50 people.

The country's largest industrial city, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar is being constructed in an area of 30,000 acres of land in Mirsarai and Sitakunda upazilas of Chattogram and Sonagazi upazila of Feni.

Beza Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun said, "Beza has been able to create a healthy investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh. One of the largest economic zones and industrial cities in South Asia is being built in Mirsarai. As a result of investment in new sectors, the export market of all economic zones, including industrial zones, will be more prosperous."

The Beza is working toward establishing 100 economic zones across the country by 2041. The goal is to create employment for one crore people. It also expects to produce and export products worth $40 billion annually in and from these economic zones.