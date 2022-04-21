Single agency should oversee safety and security of businesses: FBCCI

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 02:06 pm

Photo: TBS
A number of agencies oversee safety and security issues of business establishments which creates a lack of coordination, interference and unwanted situations.

That is why the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has demanded for a single agency to oversee the safety and security of businesses.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin made the demand at a seminar on the present situation of the one stop service system of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) on Thursday.

"We have to get a lot of licenses to start a business," he said adding, "I don't think it is necessary to get licenses from so many organisations. For safety and security we have to get licenses from 8 to 10 places including clearance from the environment department, and a fire license."

There should be a single organisation to issue licenses for safety and security, said the FBCCI president.

Md Jashim Uddin said, "We have to reduce the cost of doing business. One has to pay over Tk1 lakh to get a trade license in Ashulia, Gazipur."

"Why do we have to pay lakhs to get a trade license? The chairman of a union council asked for Tk13 lakh for a trade license for a garment industry. Later I took the license with only Tk50,000. A license which costs Tk600 had to be taken for Tk50,000", he added.

In a time when foreign investment is essential, such problems are very detrimental. Anyone trying to do business in Bangladesh says there is lack of ease of doing business here, said Jashim Uddin.

Md Jashim Uddin said, a few days ago Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Naoki Ito came to FBCCI and gave 17 lists of problems faced while doing business in Bangladesh.

Jashim continued saying that BIDA alone cannot solve these problems and every government agency would have to cooperate with them.

Md Jashim Uddin said, despite there being no bond license, it has to be renewed every year. The time duration should be five years not one year.

Audits can be done every year. If any irregularity is found in the audit, legal action may be taken, he added.

BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam was the chief guest at the seminar organised at Motijheel FBCCI building.

The event was jointly organised by The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

Jibon Krishna Saha Roy, director of One Stop Service and Regulatory Reform, BIDA, presented the keynote address on one stop services.

Bida / FBCCI President Jashim Uddin / businesses

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

