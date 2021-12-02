Omicron variant: At least 375 cases detected in 30 countries

A vial and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed EU flag and words "Omicron SARS-CoV-2" in this illustration taken, Nov 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease, deemed highly contagious and capable of undergoing frequent mutations, has now made its way to India as the Union health ministry informed on Thursday that two people from Karnataka have tested positive.

According to the list shared by the Union health ministry officials on Thursday, the Omicron variant has now been detected in at least 375 cases in 30 countries, including the two cases reported in India.

Here's a list of countries where the Omicron variant has now made its way to:

• India - 2 cases

• South Africa - 183 cases

• Botswana - 19 cases

• The Netherlands - 16 cases

• Hong Kong - 7 cases

• Israel - 2 cases

• Belgium - 2 cases

• United Kingdom - 32 cases

• Germany - 10 cases

• Australia - 8 cases

• Italy - 4 cases

• Czechia - 1 case

• Denmark - 6 cases

• Austria - 4 cases

• Canada - 7 cases

• Sweden - 4 cases

• Switzerland - 3 cases

• Spain - 2 cases

• Portugal - 13 cases

• Japan - 2 cases

• Reunion (France) - 1 case

• Ghana - 33 cases

• South Korea - 3 cases

• Nigeria - 3 cases

• Brazil - 2 cases

• Norway - 2 cases

• United States of America - 1 case

• Saudi Arabia - 1 case

• Ireland - 1 case

• United Arab Emirates - 1 case

The Omicron variant was first detected in southern Africa and since then has spread to 30 countries, the health ministry official informed earlier in the day (India is the 30th country). The Indian government has already implemented strict measures for international travellers to check the spread of the new strain. Those measures have come into effect from Wednesday.

Notably, India was set to restart scheduled commercial international flights on 15 December, but on Wednesday scrapped that plan and said a resumption date would be announced in due course. The government has advised states to ramp up testing, a week after the health ministry said a recent fall in testing could undermine India's efforts to contain the pandemic.