Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be dominant in Europe soon: Health agency

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
14 January, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 11:32 am

Related News

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be dominant in Europe soon: Health agency

XBB.1.5 In Europe: The health body said that the risk associated with the subvariant was estimated to be low.

Hindustan Times
14 January, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 11:32 am
Omicron subvariant XBB.1: An illustration of the novel coronavirus seen next to a health care worker at a Covid-19 testing centre in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Omicron subvariant XBB.1: An illustration of the novel coronavirus seen next to a health care worker at a Covid-19 testing centre in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 could become the dominant strain in Europe within a few months, EU's disease agency said. The subvariant now accounts for a quarter of US Covid cases while the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said that mathematical modelling suggested that the subvariant could become the dominant variant in the European Union "after one to two months, given the current low proportions reported in the EU/EEA and its estimated growth rate".

The subvariant is regarded as the most transmissible to date. The health body said that the risk associated with the subvariant was estimated to be low. However, the "risk is moderate to high for vulnerable individuals such as the elderly and non-vaccinated and immunocompromised people".

The agency also said that "several knowledge gaps" existed in its assessment which could change in light of more evidence.

The subvariant now accounts for almost 43 percent of infections in the United States but it was still responsible for fewer than 2.5 percent of Covid cases in the EU in December. Thirty-eight countries have reported XBB.1.5 cases.

"There are currently no signals that the infection severity of XBB.1.5 is different to that of previously circulating omicron sub-lineages," the agency said.

The subvariant is very similar to XBB.1 but has an additional mutation to its spike protein.

World+Biz

omicron / Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

9h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Honest Burger: A tinge of nostalgia in your burger and fried chicken

13h | Food
My return from the precipice

My return from the precipice

14h | Panorama
Undated artwork provided by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) depicts a quantum experiment that observes traversable wormhole behaviour. Photo: Caltech via Reuters

How physicists simulated a 'baby' wormhole and what it means for the future

12h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

2h | TBS Entertainment
Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

3h | TBS Today
Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

47m | TBS SPORTS
The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'