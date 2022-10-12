New Omicron subvariant XBB.1 is ‘strongest by far in vaccine evasion’: Report

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
12 October, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 01:58 pm

New Omicron subvariant XBB.1 is 'strongest by far in vaccine evasion': Report

Hindustan Times
12 October, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 01:58 pm
Omicron subvariant XBB.1: An illustration of the novel coronavirus seen next to a health care worker at a Covid-19 testing centre in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Omicron subvariant XBB.1: An illustration of the novel coronavirus seen next to a health care worker at a Covid-19 testing centre in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)

A new Covid subvariant- XBB.1- which was recently detected for the first time in Hong Kong has sparked concerns as it has the strongest ability by far to evade vaccine protection, leading expert Dr Gilman Siu Kit-hang warned according to a report in South China Morning Post.

The expert also said that there could be more strains during the winters.

Here are 5 points on Omicron XBB.1 subvariant:

1. Dr Gilman Siu Kit-hang said that research indicates that the Omicron subvariant XBB.1 which was found in an imported infection is a combination of BA.2.10 and BA.2.75.

2. The subvariant is more evasive to vaccine immunity than other known variants.

3. Dr Gilman Siu Kit-hang said XBB.1 was first found in Singapore, while Nepal and Bangladesh have also recorded cases of XBB.1.

4. Dr Gilman Siu Kit-hang said that it was difficult to say whether XBB.1 would become the dominant strain in Hong Kong.

5. Issuing a serious warning, the expert said that more mutant strains were expected to emerge in the winter throughout the world.

