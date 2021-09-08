India administered more Covid jabs in August than G7 nations combined

3D-printed toy figurines, a syringe and a vial labelled "coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine" are seen in front of India flag in this illustration taken May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

India administered more than 180 million doses in August as it continues to ramp up its vaccination drive to stave off a third wave of Covid.

This was more doses than all the Group of Seven (G7) countries - Canada, the UK, the US, Italy, Germany, France and Japan - put together, according to an official statement, reports the BBC.

The Indian government aims to vaccinate all eligible Indians by the end of 2021. It has so far given more than 700 million doses of three approved jabs.

More than half of India's eligible population - some 473 million people - have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, official data says.

But only about 17% of eligible adults have been fully vaccinated since the beginning of the drive in January.

Regional disparities also persist with larger and poorer states lagging behind smaller and richer ones.

India has reported more than 33 million Covid cases, second only to the US. The country is also only the third in the world to record more than 440,000 deaths - behind the US and Brazil.