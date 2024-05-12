Congress will get fewer seats than age of its 'shehzada': Modi's dig at Rahul Gandhi

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a sharp dig at Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi at an election rally in West Bengal.

Without mentioning 53-year-old Rahul Gandhi by name, he claimed that the Congress will get fewer seats than the age of its 'shehzada' in the Lok Sabha polls across the country, reports NDTV.

Addressing the rally at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, PM Modi alleged that under the TMC rule, Hindus have turned into second-class citizens in the state and asserted that "as long as Modi is there, no one can repeal the CAA law."

"All of us have seen what the TMC has done with the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali. The TMC goons are now threatening the women in Sandeshkhali as the name of the main culprit is Shajahan Sheikh. TMC is doing everything to protect the culprits of Sandeshkhali," he said.

His remarks come in the backdrop of multiple purported videos surfacing on social media, which claimed that a local BJP party leader made several women of Sandeshkhali sign on blank papers which were later filled up as complaints of sexual assault against TMC leaders.

Claiming that under the TMC regime, Bengal has turned into a centre of corruption and a "cottage industry of bomb-making", Modi said the state's ruling dispensation has surrendered before the vote bank politics.

"The TMC has surrendered before vote bank politics in Bengal, where you cannot take the name of Shri Ram and neither can celebrate Ram Navami. The Hindus have been turned into second-class citizens in Bengal under the TMC rule," he said.