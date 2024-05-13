Phase 4 of 2024 Indian Lok Sabha elections today: 1,717 candidates, 96 seats in 10 states

A woman leaves after voting during the fourth phase of the general election at a polling station, in Beed, Maharashtra, India, May 13, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Voting for the fourth phase of the Indian Lok Sabha elections 2024 is being held in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine states and one union territory on Monday, 13 May.

All 175 seats of the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly and 28 seats of the Odisha legislative assembly will go to polls on the same day. The polling began at 7am and will continue till 6pm across all Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies.

Polling will be held in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

In this phase, issues such as reservations, appeasement politics, corruption and jobs dominated the battle of narratives.

Phase four of Lok Sabha elections 2024: Top updates