BNP's call for boycotting Indian products failed; people will reject their moves: Hasan

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB

People will reject the BNP once again if the party comes up with the old and failed agenda of calling a boycott for Indian products, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (13 May).

"Their efforts [call for boycotting Indian products] went unsuccessful. They know it, too. It will be rejected by the people yet again if the BNP comes up with the agenda," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while responding to a question.

Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary, said the BNP will become more isolated from people if they call for a boycott of Indian products.

The AL leader said there are Indian products in many of their (BNP leaders) houses.

"It is essential to keep good relations with the country as the two countries share long borders.

"It is not possible to maintain peace and stability with uninterrupted development efforts in the country without good relations with our neighbours," he added.

The foreign minister said the key purpose of such a call from the BNP was to create a crisis in the domestic market and cause price hikes of essentials in an effort to create market instability.
 

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / BNP / India

