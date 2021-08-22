Global Covid cases top 211 million

The global Covid-19 caseload has surpassed 211 million, with the world still struggling to contain the pandemic fueled by new variants.

The total caseload and fatalities from the virus stand at 211,307, 313 and 4,422,280 respectively as of Sunday morning, as per the latest data released by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

On the other hand, as many as 4,898,315, 248 vaccine doses have been administered across the world.

The US has logged 37, 667, 889 cases and 628,276 fatalities to date, the highest death toll in the world, according to the university.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, after the United States and India.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 32,393,286 on Saturday as 34,457 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 375 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 433,964.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh logged 120 Covid-related deaths in 24 hours till Saturday morning, the lowest in about two months amid concern over the unlocking of the country from restrictions imposed to check the spread of the virus.

The country last saw 119 Coronavirus related deaths on June 27 and the upward curve of the fatalities reached its peak on August 5 and 10 with 264 deaths.

Besides, 3,991 more people came out positive with the virus after testing 23,882 samples during the last 24 hours, according to a handout issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The fresh number pushed the country's total fatalities to 25,143 while the cases reached 1,457,194.

The country is currently seeing around 170 deaths and 6,800 cases on a seven day average.

Meanwhile, the government managed to vaccinate 6,395,466 with two doses, while another 16,386,203 people have received the first dose to date, said DGHS.