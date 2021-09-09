EU boosts Pfizer vaccine supply with German site approvals

09 September, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 09:59 pm

Both approved sites are located in Germany. One of them is operated by Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland Gmb and the other is operated by Siegfried Hameln GmbH, the European Medicines Agency said

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled &quot;COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine&quot; and a syringe are seen in front of the Pfizer logo in this illustration taken February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
The European Union's drugs regulator on Thursday approved an increase in manufacturing capacity for the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech , which would help produce up to 50 million additional doses this year.

Both approved sites are located in Germany.

One of them is operated by Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland Gmb and the other is operated by Siegfried Hameln GmbH, the European Medicines Agency said. 

