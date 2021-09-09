EU boosts Pfizer vaccine supply with German site approvals
Both approved sites are located in Germany. One of them is operated by Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland Gmb and the other is operated by Siegfried Hameln GmbH, the European Medicines Agency said
The European Union's drugs regulator on Thursday approved an increase in manufacturing capacity for the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech , which would help produce up to 50 million additional doses this year.
