EU boosts Pfizer vaccine supply with German site approvals

The European Union's drugs regulator on Thursday approved an increase in manufacturing capacity for the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech , which would help produce up to 50 million additional doses this year.

Both approved sites are located in Germany.

One of them is operated by Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland Gmb and the other is operated by Siegfried Hameln GmbH, the European Medicines Agency said.