US donates 3 million doses of Covid vaccine to Bangladesh

The United States donated another 3 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh.

With this, the total vaccine donations amounts to over 64 million doses, said the US Embassy in Bangladesh on Friday.

Photo: US Embassy in Bangladesh

This shipment contains a new ready-to-go formulation of Pfizer vaccines that does not require mixing before being administered.

Even better, this new mix can be stored for longer periods of time with minimal cold-chain capacity, added the embassy.

Photo: US Embassy in Bangladesh

These new vaccines also arrive just in time to support the launch of a new booster campaign!