US donates 3 million doses of Covid vaccine to Bangladesh
The United States donated another 3 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh.
With this, the total vaccine donations amounts to over 64 million doses, said the US Embassy in Bangladesh on Friday.
This shipment contains a new ready-to-go formulation of Pfizer vaccines that does not require mixing before being administered.
Even better, this new mix can be stored for longer periods of time with minimal cold-chain capacity, added the embassy.
These new vaccines also arrive just in time to support the launch of a new booster campaign!