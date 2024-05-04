Pro-Palestine university protesters clash with state leaders in Texas

A state trooper pepper sprays pro-Palestinian protesters, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, US., 29 April 2024. Jay Janner/American-Statesman/USA Today Network via REUTERS
A state trooper pepper sprays pro-Palestinian protesters, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, US., 29 April 2024. Jay Janner/American-Statesman/USA Today Network via REUTERS

"It didn't feel real." That's how Alishba Javaid, a student at the University of Texas at Austin, describes the moment when she saw roughly 30 state troopers walk onto the campus lawn.

Javaid and hundreds of her classmates had gathered on the grass, in the shadow of the campus's 94-metre limestone tower, as part of a walkout against Israel's war in Gaza, reports Al Jazeera.

They were hoping that their school would divest from manufacturers supplying weapons to Israel. Instead, law enforcement started to appear in increasing numbers.

By Javaid's count, the state troopers joined at least 50 fellow officers already in place, all dressed in riot gear. The protest had been peaceful, but nerves were at a high. The troopers continued their advance.

"That was the first moment I was genuinely scared," said Javaid, 22.

Dozens of students were ultimately arrested on 24 April, as the officers attempted to disperse the protesters. Footage of the clashes between police and demonstrators quickly spread online, echoing images from other campus protests across the United States.

Yet, Texans face a unique challenge, as they contend with a far-right state government that has sought to limit protests against Israel.

In 2017, Governor Greg Abbott signed a law that prohibits government entities from working with businesses that boycott Israel, and the state has since taken steps to tighten that law further.

Abbott has also cast the current protests as "hate-filled" and "anti-Semitic", amplifying misconceptions about demonstrators and their goals.

In addition, a state law went into effect earlier this year that forced public universities to shutter their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) offices.

Multiple students and employees told Al Jazeera that campuses have become less safe for people of colour as a result of the law, which forced the departure of staff DEI advocates.

The violence has continued at University of Texas campuses as students press forward with their protests.

On the final day of class, 29 April, police used pepper spray and flash-bang devices to clear a crowd at the Austin campus, while dozens more were encircled by troopers and dragged away screaming.

Hiba Faruqi, a 21-year-old student, said her knee "just kept bleeding" after she was knocked over during a pushing-and-shoving match between students and police.

Yet she counts herself lucky for not sustaining worse injuries. It was surreal, she said, to think that her own university called in state troopers — and then had to deploy medical personnel to assist students who were hurt.

"There's a racist element people don't want to talk about here," she said. "There's a xenophobic element people don't want to acknowledge. There are more brown protesters, which maybe emboldens the police to do things a certain way."

As calls for divestment continue, students, lawyers and advocates told Al Jazeera they have been forced to navigate scepticism and outright hostility from the Texas government.

"Texas is known for using violence to subvert minorities," Faruqi said. "The reason this is shaking people this time is because it's not working."

United States / pro-Palestinian protesters / Texas

