Telemedicine service for RMG workers launched

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) has launched a telemedicine service for the readymade garment workers of Chattogram to ensure Covid-19 treatment to the vulnerable community.



Seven physicians will provide health services to the garment workers over phone to prevent the spread of coronavirus and to raise awareness.

The Labour and Employment Ministry issued a circular to this effect on Wednesday.

All the garment workers and officials in Chattogram have been asked to contact the physicians to get health advice related to coronavirus.

The contact numbers are-

Dr Nazmun Nahar 01797011919

Dr Nabin Kumar Hawladar 01936493427

Dr Deepa 01714266843

Dr Luftan Nahar 01972138530

Dr Md Soain Hossain 01749599797

Dr Razib Chandra Das 01722909122

Dr Zakiya Rizwana Lotus 01787386361