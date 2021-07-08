Telemedicine service for RMG workers launched

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 05:59 pm

Related News

Telemedicine service for RMG workers launched

Seven physicians will provide health services to the garment workers over phone

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 05:59 pm
Telemedicine service for RMG workers launched

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) has launched a telemedicine service for the readymade garment workers of Chattogram to ensure Covid-19 treatment to the vulnerable community.
 

Seven physicians will provide health services to the garment workers over phone to prevent the spread of coronavirus and to raise awareness.

The Labour and Employment Ministry issued a circular to this effect on Wednesday.

All the garment workers and officials in Chattogram have been asked to contact the physicians to get health advice related to coronavirus.

The contact numbers are-

Dr Nazmun Nahar 01797011919 

Dr Nabin Kumar Hawladar 01936493427

Dr Deepa 01714266843

Dr Luftan Nahar 01972138530

Dr Md Soain Hossain 01749599797

Dr Razib Chandra Das 01722909122

Dr Zakiya Rizwana Lotus 01787386361

Top News

Telemedicine for RMG workers / Telemedicine service for garment workers / Covid -19 2nd wave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

2h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Tackling Coronavirus, hospital management

TBS Current Affairs: Tackling Coronavirus, hospital management

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Evaly faces legal action

TBS Today: Evaly faces legal action

3h | Videos
Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh