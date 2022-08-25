Amitabh Bachchan opens up about getting Covid-19 again

Hindustan Times
25 August, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 04:37 pm

Amitabh Bachchan opens up about getting Covid-19 again

Amitabh Bachchan recently tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, two years after his first diagnosis. He called it a ‘disappointment’ in a new blog

Amitabh Bachchan. Photo: Collected
Amitabh Bachchan. Photo: Collected

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, has opened up about his health and feeling disappoinment after the diagnosis.

The actor told his fans that though he does not intend on giving routine bulletins about his health as he deals with the illness, he will keep them updated about it. 

The veteran actor, who had revealed his diagnosis in a tweet on Tuesday night, shared a detailed blog about it on his Tumblr account on Wednesday. He started his note by thanking those who have sent him their concern, prayers, and love.

Amitabh wrote on his blog, "Yes despite all the precautions and the dosage for its prevention...the injection one and two and the booster thereafter...the care to not be in the presence of the public realm...Covid-19 did win and come out victorious! To say that I am disappointed would be an understatement...it is the concern I bring on those that are near and dear."

The actor also shared his concerns about halting the filming of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He is currently hosting the 14th season of the quiz show. He wrote, "The sudden issues of the work front and their adjustments if at all they can be, of how to catch up with lost time, especially in the matter of the TV programme which as we are well aware, takes an immense amount of time and energy to coordinate and set up... it is the helplessness that invades the system... and the assurance that many give that all shall be well, is most courageous of them... but ever there are eternal apprehensions for their fructification."

The 79-year-old added that he feels it is 'pointless' to share the details of his medical condition. He wrote, "I have no intent of giving health bulletins... but yes I shall and I should keep you updated...what that update shall be, will be my prerogative... hahahahaha."

Amitabh had battled the coronavirus back in 2020 and even had to be hospitalised for a couple of weeks. His son Abhishek Bachchan was the first in the family to test positive, following which his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai was also diagnosed with the illness.

Amitabh Bacchan / Covid -19 2nd wave

