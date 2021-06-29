RMCH's Covid-19 unit sees highest 25 deaths

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 10:08 am

Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH). Photo: UNB
Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH). Photo: UNB

Twenty five people died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital's (RMCH) Covid-19 unit in 24 hours till this morning, which is the highest single-day toll at the hospital.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter and said, "Nine of the deceased were coronavirus positive while the other 16 were admitted with Covid symptoms and died during treatment."

Among the deceased, 12 hailed from Rajshahi, 5 each from Chapainawabganj and Natore, 2 from Naogaon, and 1 from Chuadanga. 

As many as 343 people have died in the covid unit of RMCH in June, so far.

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 459 against 405 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 70 patients in the last 24 hours.

