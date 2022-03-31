2nd round of mass vaccination campaign extended to 3rd April

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 10:25 pm

2nd round of mass vaccination campaign extended to 3rd April

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 10:25 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The government has extended the second round of its mass vaccination campaign for three more days starting from 1 April, according to a release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The DGHS issued the notification citing a directive of the health minister.

Earlier, the three-day campaign for vaccination against Covid-19– one crore vaccines a day– ended on 30 March. 

Those who received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the first round of the campaign on 26-28 February were given the second dose at their previous centres.

No death from Covid in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported zero deaths from Covid-19 and 73 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday, with a drop in the positivity rate. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.78% for the same period after testing 9,370 samples across the country.

On Wednesday, two people died and 72 tested positive for the virus.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,122 and the case tally to 19,51,577.

Also, 884 Covid patients were cured in the 24 hours with a recovery rate of 96.40%.
 

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid -19 in Bangladesh / Mass Vaccination

