Rapid Covid-19 tests begin at BSMMU

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) today started rapid antigen tests for its patients to detect Covid-19 infections without any delay.

BSMMU Vice Chancellor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed inaugurated the rapid testing facility on Sunday.

After taking advice of the hospital doctors, patients can avail the testing facility free of cost from 9am till 1pm.

Pregnant women can also receive Covid-19 vaccines upon doctor's advice, Vice Chancellor Dr Md Sharfuddin said.

Supported by the Health and Family Planning Ministry, BSMMU Laboratory Medicine will operate the testing facility.