People entering capital, creating congestions on different roads 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 05:19 pm

Every vehicle was being interrogated at check posts, and long lines of vehicles were formed

Tailback on Khilkhet-Uttara route on Tuesday. Photo: Collected
Tailback on Khilkhet-Uttara route on Tuesday. Photo: Collected

Hundreds of people entered Dhaka through various entrances on Wednesday, giving rise to the traffic congestion in the capital on the 13th day of the countrywide strict lockdown.

Sergeant Mohammad Asad of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), who is in charge of the Gabtoli check post, said the pressure to enter Dhaka from Gabtoli has been a regular phenomenon now. 

"But today that pressure is much higher. People are flocking to Dhaka on motorcycles, private cars, and micro-buses. The highest number of people are entering the capital on foot," he added.

"In fact, there was some relaxation till Tuesday. But those who went home are returning to Dhaka again because of the enforcement of the lockdown afresh. As a result, the pressure has suddenly increased. But we are suing or returning those who are trying to enter Dhaka unnecessarily."

Every vehicle was being interrogated at the check post, and a long line of vehicles was formed.

Most of those who are entering Dhaka on foot are garment workers. They said they have reached Dhaka using different means of transport from different districts of the southern region.

A garment worker named Md Arif said the garments have opened on 1 August. 

"My office had asked me to join the work on 6 August. That's why I'm coming today," he added. 

Due to additional vehicles' pressure, traffic congestion was created in Shyamoli. A tailback was created on the entire road from Shyamoli to the College gate.

DMP Sergeant Mohammad Tuhin, who controls traffic at College Gate, said the number of vehicles has increased slightly today than in the past. But it is still at a normal level.

"We are not doing much interrogation in the city today in order to keep the traffic normal. But check posts have been set up at various entrances to Dhaka and traffic is being strictly controlled there," he added.

He said every vehicle is being checked there. Those who are trying to enter Dhaka unnecessarily are being turned away or brought under legal procedure.

Akbar, a rickshaw puller at the College gate, said, "Our income is very good during the lockdown. We get a good number of passengers. But today the passenger pressure is much more than in the last few days. I brought a passenger from Shahbagh to College gate and immediately got another passenger from Basila. I don't even get a chance to rest today."

Meanwhile, from Shyamoli to Agargaon, the whole road was gridlocked with vehicles moving very slowly.

A traffic policeman in front of the Pangu hospital said, "Looking at the pressure of today's vehicles, it does not seem that the lockdown is going on in the country. There is no way to clear the road."

Also, traffic congestion was comparatively higher at Bijay Smarani, Tejgaon, Bailey Road, and Kakrail.

