RMG factories to remain open during lockdown

Leaders of the garment owners' associations have said that the factories will remain open under special arrangements even if a strict lockdown begins across the country from next Monday.

"Factories will be kept operational in compliance with the hygiene rules," said BKMEA First Vice-President Mohammad Hatem quoting Cabinet Secretary Khondokar Anwarul Islam.

However, the cabinet secretary asked to keep the people's movement limited, Mohammad Hatem added.

Echoing Hatem, BGMEA Vice President Md Shahidullah Azim said they told the cabinet secretary that chaos could ensue if the factories were closed at the moment.

Shahidullah Azim said 90% of the garment workers live nearby their workplaces. He said, "we requested the cabinet secretary to allow movement of cargo vans as well as the operation of factories to keep the economy afloat.

"He has assured us. However, we are waiting for the official instruction from the government."

Earlier on Friday, the government announced the seven-day strict lockdown across the country to curb the Covid-19 transmission.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain on Friday said, "Police and the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) will ensure strict enforcement of the lockdown and the army may also be deployed."

Banks and other financial institutions will operate on a limited scale, he added.

All kinds of government and non-government offices will remain closed during this period.

Besides, all sorts of transports will also remain suspended and nobody will be allowed to come out of home except there is an emergency.

However, media, ambulances, and vehicles engaged in serving medical purposes will remain out of the purview of the restriction.

Earlier on Thursday, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended a nationwide complete shutdown in the wake of surges in Covid-19 cases and deaths across the country.