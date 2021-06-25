Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 10:10 pm

Related News

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

All kinds of government and non-government offices will remain closed during this period

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 10:10 pm
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

The government has announced to impose a seven-day strict lockdown across the country, starting from Monday, to curb the Covid-19 transmission. 

"Initially the lockdown will be imposed for seven days, which may be extended further depending on the Covid-19 situation," said State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain.

The state minister also said, "Police and the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) will ensure strict enforcement of the lockdown and the army may also be deployed."

Banks and other financial institutions will operate on a limited scale, he added.

Surath Kumar Sarkar, chief information officer of the Information Department, issued a message to the media today, saying, "All kinds of government and non-government offices will remain closed during this period except the ones involved with emergency services." 

Besides, all sorts of transports will also remain suspended and nobody will be allowed to go out except there is an emergency.

However, media, ambulances, and vehicles engaged in serving medical purposes will remain out of the purview of the restriction. 

The Cabinet division will come up with more details regarding the strict lockdown tomorrow, according to the message.

The government announced the step a day after the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended a 14-day strict shutdown be imposed across the country considering the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country. 

Bangladesh reported 108 deaths from Covid-19 and 5,869 new infections in the last 24 hours ending at 8am Friday.

Two months ago on 19 April, the country reported the highest ever, 112, fatalities in a span of 24 hours. 

Amid the deteriorating Covid-19 situation, so far 1,357 people have died of the virus in June. However, with a total of 2,404 deaths, April remained the cruelest month when the country was hit by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Top News

lockdown

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

1d | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

1d | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme