BRAC, Employers’ Federation collaborate for training on human rights at factories 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 11:00 pm

BRAC and Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) have signed a memorandum of understanding to organise training on human rights due diligence and responsible business conduct for the country's industrial sectors.

Jenefa Jabbar, director of the Social Compliance and Safeguarding Programme of BRAC, and Farooq Ahmed, secretary general and chief executive officer of BEF, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, at an event at the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry office in the capital on Monday.

As per the agreement, BEF, in engagement with BRAC, will develop a training module on responsible business and human rights mainly for manufacturing sectors such as readymade garments, textiles, leather and leather products, footwear, agro-processing and IT. 

The module will emphasise adopting international labour laws, labour standards and environmental regulations. Besides, the practice of respect, fairness and sustainable culture in business will be encouraged.

At the signing event, BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh said that the memorandum of understanding has been made to work cooperatively aiming at ensuring a safe working environment for everyone. 

"It is necessary to ensure ethical, responsible and balanced practices in business organisations," he stressed.

Employers' Federation President Ardashir Kabir called for balancing and reducing harm in the business sector through responsible business and human rights practices has become a public priority. 

He expressed the urgency of maintaining the business and human rights guidelines of the UN and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development of developed countries.

Addressing the event, the federation's former president Kamran T Rahman pointed out that in many cases, implementation of human rights and responsible business rules is very challenging as organisations do not clearly understand the rules.

Representatives from the International Labour Organisation, German aid agency GIZ, Readymade Garment Manufacturers' Association BGMEA, Knitwear Manufacturers' Association BKMEA and Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh were present at the signing event.

