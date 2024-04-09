Almost all factories paid salaries, Eid bonuses to workers: Industrial Police

For the RMG industry, incentives serve as a crucial lifeline during turbulent times. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Almost all factories have paid salaries and Eid bonuses to their workers, according to the Industrial Police.

In a notification on Tuesday (9 April) around 9:30pm, the police said almost 100% of the factories cleared the payments.

Earlier in the afternoon, they had informed that over 1,200 factories, including 400 garment factories, were yet to clear their March arrears.

The police, however, did not provide any information on how many factories have yet to pay their dues.

Though there were fears of unpaid salaries and Eid bonuses at the beginning of the month, there were no reports of major discontent towards the end, noted the police.

According to a Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) notification, all factories except one paid salaries and bonuses ahead of Eid.