Daily Covid deaths drop to 6

In the past 24 hours, 368 more people tested positive for the virus

File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh reported six more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday. 

Besides, 368 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The positivity rate declined to 1.80% in the preceding 24 hours, a day after it rose above 2% in the country.

Bangladesh reported seven casualties and 469 cases on Tuesday. 

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,791 and the case tally increased to 15,66,668 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, three died in Chattogram, two in Rajshahi and one died in Khulna division. 

Also, 481 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.63% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,802 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,989 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

