Covid vaccination centres to remain open on Friday

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 05:05 pm

Related News

Covid vaccination centres to remain open on Friday

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Volunteers working to register vaccine candidates at the Kalabagan Thana Community Centre in DSCC ward no 16 during a special vaccination campaign on 28 September. Photo: TBS
Volunteers working to register vaccine candidates at the Kalabagan Thana Community Centre in DSCC ward no 16 during a special vaccination campaign on 28 September. Photo: TBS

The government has decided to keep all vaccination booths open on Friday considering the rush of people for Covid jabs.

In an urgent notice, the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) said a huge rush has been experienced in vaccination centres as the government is going to close inoculating first doses on Saturday.

To meet the demand, all vaccination centers and booths across the country will be kept open on Friday and additional booths will be set up if necessary, it added.

Meanwhile, Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the National Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Programme, said though the inoculation of the first dose will be closed Saturday, separate campaigns will be launched if any special situation arises.  

Also, those who will not be able to have their first dose by this time due to illness will be inoculated under special arrangement, he added.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Vaccination / COVID-19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The catch is that a lot of money advice out there on TikTok and YouTube lacks in substance or is even downright predatory. Photo: Reuters

Should you trust TikTok, YouTube finfluencers?

2h | Panorama
How to get hired if you are an older worker

How to get hired if you are an older worker

3h | Pursuit
Baby zebras at the National Zoo. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

‘The Gazipur Safari Park’s operation should be stopped for the time being’ 

4h | Panorama
Visitors can stay as long as they want at the Naveed’s Comedy Club without any obligation to order food or beverages. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Naveed’s Comedy Club: Where deadlines meet punchlines

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

7h | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

23h | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused