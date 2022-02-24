Covid vaccination centres to remain open on Friday

Volunteers working to register vaccine candidates at the Kalabagan Thana Community Centre in DSCC ward no 16 during a special vaccination campaign on 28 September. Photo: TBS

The government has decided to keep all vaccination booths open on Friday considering the rush of people for Covid jabs.

In an urgent notice, the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) said a huge rush has been experienced in vaccination centres as the government is going to close inoculating first doses on Saturday.

To meet the demand, all vaccination centers and booths across the country will be kept open on Friday and additional booths will be set up if necessary, it added.

Meanwhile, Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the National Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Programme, said though the inoculation of the first dose will be closed Saturday, separate campaigns will be launched if any special situation arises.

Also, those who will not be able to have their first dose by this time due to illness will be inoculated under special arrangement, he added.