Bangladesh reports one more Covid-19 death, 36 cases in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

UNB
15 July, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 06:25 pm

Related News

Bangladesh reports one more Covid-19 death, 36 cases in 24hrs

The daily case test positivity declined to 4.99%

UNB
15 July, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 06:25 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported one more death from Covid-19 and 36 fresh cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,464 and caseload to 2,043,485, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity declined to 4.99% from Friday's 5.04% as 722 samples were tested during this period.

However, the death and recovery rates remained unchanged at 1.44 percent and 98.38 percent, respectively, DGHS said.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.

Top News

Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

6h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

4h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country