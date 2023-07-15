Bangladesh reports one more Covid-19 death, 36 cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one more death from Covid-19 and 36 fresh cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,464 and caseload to 2,043,485, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity declined to 4.99% from Friday's 5.04% as 722 samples were tested during this period.

However, the death and recovery rates remained unchanged at 1.44 percent and 98.38 percent, respectively, DGHS said.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.