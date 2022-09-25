Bangladesh makes progress in efforts to locally produce Covid-19 vaccines: Health minister

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

UNB
25 September, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 06:53 pm

Related News

Bangladesh makes progress in efforts to locally produce Covid-19 vaccines: Health minister

UNB
25 September, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 06:53 pm
Health Minister Zahid Maleque. Photo: Collected.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque. Photo: Collected.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque, now in New York to attend the 77th UN General Assembly (UNGA), has asked the developed countries to help Bangladesh in its efforts to produce Covid-19 vaccines locally.

In an interview with UNB at Lotte New York Palace Hotel, the minister said the government has already bought lands to set up the vaccine plants. Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have also been signed with some American companies in this regard.  

"Till now, we've provided vaccines to our citizens with jabs purchased from the international market. But now we've decided to become a vaccine-sufficient country. We've already bought some lands for setting up the plants and some memorandums of understanding (MoU) have already been signed," said the minister.

Asked about the countries with which the MoUs have been signed, Zahid said that the government has inked deals with some American companies who are experts in the field of vaccine production technologies.

Replying to a question, the health minister said that Bangladesh will receive the assistance on a government to government (G2G) basis.

"Health has been an important issue during this year's UNGA session as the UN member states couldn't meet for the last two years due to Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermaths. Issues like economic damage during the pandemic and weakness of the health sector of various countries have been widely discussed during the UN session," Zahid said in the interview on Friday.

Vaccine distribution during the pandemic had been unequal. People of the rich countries were vaccinated more than people of the poor countries. Besides, if a section of the society remains unvaccinated, those who are vaccinated will again fall prey to Covid-19. As a result, the vaccine issue received special attention during this year's UN session, added Zahid.

During the interview, the minister added that all the countries joining the UN session were unequivocal in acknowledging that the developing countries must have the know-hows of vaccine production.

"Emphasis was given on Covid-19 tests. Many countries couldn't afford enough testing for their populace due to lacking the much-needed laboratory testing systems. At the UN session, rich countries have pledged to help the underdeveloped and developing countries in building testing facilities," added Zahid.

Asked about how other countries viewed Bangladesh in terms of Covid-19 management, the minister said that Bangladesh was lauded for effectively dealing with the deadly virus.

"Currently, we have a total of 900 Covid-19 testing centers where people can test themselves free of cost. We've also vaccinated crores of people from almost every age group. Our mortality rate was low, and we also didn't face any economic downturn during the pandemic. All these factors have garnered praises from the other countries present during the UN session," Zahid concluded.

 

Top News / Health

health minister Zahid Maleque / Covid-19 vaccine production in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

4h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

10h | Panorama
According to the Department of Social Services officials, the Rogi Kallyan Samity provided Tk20 crore 73 lakh to patients in 2021. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Rogi Kallyan Samity: A small lifeline for patients drowning in medical expenses

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

22m | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

1h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

4h | Videos
Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh