Another 6.16 lakh AstraZeneca jabs arrive from Japan

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 05:06 pm

Another 6.16 lakh AstraZeneca jabs arrive from Japan

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 05:06 pm
Another 6.16 lakh AstraZeneca jabs arrive from Japan

The third consignment of Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs has arrived in Dhaka from Japan. 

The shipment contains 6,16,760 shots of the vaccine, Maidul Islam Pradhan, senior information officer at the ministry of health confirmed the news to the media. 

A freight of Cathay Pacific landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3.15pm today. 

With the latest supplies, the total amount of vaccines from Japan as of now stands at 16,43,300. 

This delivery is a part of Japan's commitment to supplying over 3.0 million doses of vaccine under WHO-COVAX mechanism.

