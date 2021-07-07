Akij Group donates medical equipment for Covid treatment in Satkhira

Akij Bakers Limited has donated four high flow nasal cannula machines to Satkhira Medical College and Hospital for the treatment of coronavirus patients.



The company handed over the cannula mechines to the hospital authorities after a press conference at Satkhira Circuit House on Wednesday.



Member of Parliament from Satkhira-2 constituency Mir Mostak Ahmed Robi, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Humayun Kabir, Civil Surgeon Dr Hussain Shafayet, SMC Supervisor Dr Qudrat-i-Khuda, Upazila Parishad Chairman Asaduzzaman Babu, Bangladesh Medical Association Satkhira Unit General Secretary Dr Monwar Hossain, among others, were present at the programme.



Expressing gratitude, speakers said Akij Group has always been working for countrymen alongside the government.

They said the people of Satkhira will remember the compnay for its assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.