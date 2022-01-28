4 more die of Covid in Chattogram

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 January, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 05:21 pm

FILE PHOTO: The word &quot;COVID-19&quot; is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The word "COVID-19" is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Chattogram has reported four more deaths in the past 24 hours due to Covid-19.

3,650 samples were collected in 24 hours Friday (28 January), out of which 1,167 tested positive.

The infection rate has stood up to 31.97%.

The information was disclosed in a report by the district civil surgeon office on Friday (28 January).

The tests, including the rapid antigen tests for Covid detection, were carried out across 14 labs in the district.

Three of the deceased are from upazilas, and the other being a resident of the metropolis.

The total number of reported cases in Chattogram is 117,203 and the total deaths is 1,354.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid cases on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March in the same year. 

