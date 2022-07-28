4 Covid deaths reported in a day, drop in positivity rate

Bangladesh reported four deaths and 618 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 6.62%, a drop from 6.83% on Wednesday, during the same period after testing 9,338 samples across the country.

Just a day ago, five deaths and 626 cases were reported after testing 9,162 samples across the country.

Meanwhile, 872 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 96.80%.

So far, 29,284 people have died and 20,04,188 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

