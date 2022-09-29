2 deaths, 679 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported two deaths and 679 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 13.53% during the same period after testing 5,017 samples across the country.

Also, 354 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.04%.

So far 29,362 people have died and 2,024,489 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.