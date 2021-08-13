10 lakh Sinopharm doses arrive from China

Bangladesh on Friday received 10 lakh doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine as a gift from China.

A charter flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the consignment landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 6pm.

Apart from this, another charter flight is scheduled to leave for China on 14 August to bring more doses of the vaccine.

The government on Wednesday approved a proposal to purchase six crores more doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China.

The government earlier paid China for 1.5 crore doses of the Sinopharm vaccine. Of these 70 lakh doses already arrive here.

Besides, 17 lakh more doses of Sinopharm reached here as part of the Covax facility and China gifted 11 lakh doses of the vaccine to Bangladesh.