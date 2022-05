The country reported one death and 16 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.

There was no death from Covid-19 in Bangladesh since 21 April, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate was recorded .41% in the last 24 hours after testing 3,927 samples across the country.

So far 29,128 people have died of the virus and 19,53,204 tested positive in Bangladesh.