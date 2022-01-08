Youth killed in Kaptan Bazar fire

A youth died in a fire that broke out in the capital's Kaptan Bazar area early today.



The deceased was identified as Yeasin, 21. Details of the victim could not be known immediately.



The fire broke out in an open market called Mudir Bazar in Kaptan Bazar area at 4.45am, Dewan Azad, duty officer at the control room of Fire Service and Civil Defence (headquarters), told The Business Standard.



On information, 12 firefighting units reached the spot around 4.52am and managed to douse the blaze at 6.15am, said Shahjahan Shikdar, media officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence.



"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," the fire official added.

Reportedly, the firemen recovered the charred body of the victim from a shop at around 8am.