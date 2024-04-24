Young Bangla launches campaign to create awareness about climate change

Young Bangla, country's largest youth platform, has rolled out a countrywide series of extensive and interactive schemes that aims to raise awareness among communities to reduce man-made causes leading to climate change and cope up adverse impact of climate change.

This initiative comes as people are suffering the worst from a sweltering heat giving rise to a rallying call for mass awareness in protecting the environment often endangered by people induced hazards, according to the organisation.

To make the campaign effective, a diverse range of events are lined up including dozens of street plays, seminars, art competitions, street songs, puppet shows, tree plantation among others.

All these events would further bring in evocative messaging over how to avoid negative impact on environment like plastic waste management, hospital waste management alongside building basic knowledge on harmful chemicals.

Sprawled across the country, over 50 youth-led organisations have joined hands to run the campaign tilted "keep your environment clean and liveable".

Kicked off on 22 April, the seven-day initiative is expected to make a considerable mark, said the organisers.

With photos of a band of youths conducting a campaign in Chattogram, a Facebook post on YB page reads "Winner of the 2023 Joy Bangla Youth Award, brought the spirit of environmental activism to Chittagong!"

Launched in 2014, YB has awarded young changemakers and groomed them, paving the path for bigger contributions and further recognition. It has been acting as a bridge between policymakers and youth voices.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina became a member of Young Bangla in May 2022.

The platform has emerged as a hub of over 300,000 members, including more than 50,000 volunteers.