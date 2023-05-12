Worries as conversion of Dhaka residential plots into commercial allowed for a fee

The housing and public works ministry has formulated a policy allowing the conversion of residential plots into commercial ones in Dhaka

To change the classification of plots, owners will have to pay a specified fee

For conversion, the width of the road on both sides of the residential plots must be at least 100 feet

The development comes amid worries among urban planners about potential harm to residential areas

From now on, property owners in select upscale areas of the capital will be able to convert their residential plots into commercial ones.

However, the move comes attached with a specified fee to be paid and some other conditions to be met.

To this end, the housing and public works ministry has formulated a policy that states that the width of the road on both sides of the residential plots shall be at least 100 feet.

The opportunity can be availed of in Gulshan Avenue in Gulshan Residential Area, Kamal Ataturk Avenue in Banani, Pragati Swarani in Baridhara Residential Area, Jasim Uddin Avenue in Uttara (First and Second Phases) Residential Area, Rabindra Swarani, Sonargaon Janapath, Gausul Azam Avenue, Garib-E-Newaz Avenue, Shah Makhdum Avenue, Shahjalal Avenue, Isha Khan Avenue and Alaol Avenue.

Residential plots along 100-foot-wide roads in areas under Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (Rajuk) other than the previously mentioned areas can also be converted into commercial plots.

Earlier in 2020, the government provided an opportunity for plots in the Tejgaon industrial area to be converted into industrial, commercial and residential uses.

In the last three years, about 100 industrial plots in the area have been converted into commercial and residential plots.

In 2021, Khilgaon, Rajarbagh and Bashabo's Wahab Colony rehabilitation areas were allowed to be converted into residential-commercial areas. However, few plots are reported to have been converted in these areas.

Md Selim Reza, chief executive officer of Dhaka North City Corporation, told The Business Standard, "There have already been some changes in the classifications of these areas. Many residential plots or buildings have commercial activities. They cannot even be evicted due to necessity. Many banks have branches in residential buildings."

"Again, the government is not getting revenue at commercial rates. It is also being deprived of utility bills payments or licence fees. Against this background, some commercial activities should be allowed in the Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara, and Uttara areas. But their necessity must of course be considered," he added.

However, Reza sounded the caveat that it will not be right to provide wholesale approval for conversion into commercial plots. A decision should be made considering the type of plots and their locations.

"Dhaka South is not enthusiastic about this and does not deny citizens' needs," the chief executive officer continued.

Adil Mohammed Khan, executive director of the Institute for Planning and Development, told TBS, "The government has made such decisions at different times. It did not propel the development of the city. Rather, disorder has increased. A sudden opportunity to convert residential plots into commercial plots creates new problems in the areas in question."

"In some cases, under the pressure of influential people, the government has taken such decisions and damaged the characteristics of residential areas. Besides, due to this initiative, the decision to decentralise the capital will be difficult to implement," he added.

According to the policy, a fee of Tk1 crore per plot shall be paid for the conversion of residential plots into commercial plots in Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara residential areas. But the fee will be Tk50 lakh in Baridhara J Block and Uttara (First and Second Phase) residential areas.

The policy further states that those residential plots in the above-mentioned areas that are already in commercial use must be formally converted in the next six months. Otherwise, Rajuk will take legal action against the owners.

In converting plots, nothing can be done that conflicts with the Master Plan, Detailed Area Plan (DAP), Building Regulations, or land use laws. In the case of approving the design or layout of the building, all related laws, including DAP, Dhaka Metropolitan Building Regulations and Bangladesh National Building Code-2020, must be followed properly.

For converting residential plots into commercial plots in the diplomatic zones of Baridhara and Gulshan, the policy makes it mandatory to get clearance from law enforcement agencies.

According to people concerned, many residential plots in these areas are already being used for commercial purposes. The residential characteristics of those areas have been deteriorating. Various other problems, including traffic jams, have also arisen. As a result, the owners of such plots have been applying to the government for conversion from residential to commercial plots.

An official at the housing and public works ministry said that before making this policy, the width of the road in the area concerned, the location of commercial buildings in the vicinity, future commercial needs, and the number of residents had been reviewed. The policy has been formulated with an emphasis on keeping the character of the city intact.