Gazette issued finalising 1,528 sq km DAP area in Dhaka city

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) has finalised the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) covering 1,528 square kilometres in Dhaka city.

In a gazette notification published by the Ministry of Housing and Public Works the plan was finalised.

DAP aims to make Dhaka a better liveable city by keeping population density of different areas proportionate to civic amenities and developing planned infrastructures in a wider area to accommodate 60 lakh more people by 2035, amid realtors' worries about housing price inflation.

Earlier on 2 September in 2020, the government had asked the city dwellers to submit complaints or recommendation regarding the proposed DAP.

Taking into consideration all the public complaints and recommendations, the Ministry of Housing and Public Works has thus finalised the DAP, reads the notification.