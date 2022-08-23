Gazette issued finalising 1,528 sq km DAP area in Dhaka city

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 06:00 pm

Related News

Gazette issued finalising 1,528 sq km DAP area in Dhaka city

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 06:00 pm
Gazette issued finalising 1,528 sq km DAP area in Dhaka city

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) has finalised the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) covering 1,528 square kilometres in Dhaka city. 

In a gazette notification published by the Ministry of Housing and Public Works the plan was finalised.

DAP aims to make Dhaka a better liveable city by keeping population density of different areas proportionate to civic amenities and developing planned infrastructures in a wider area to accommodate 60 lakh more people by 2035, amid realtors' worries about housing price inflation.

Earlier on 2 September in 2020, the government had asked the city dwellers to submit complaints or recommendation regarding the proposed DAP. 

Taking into consideration all the public complaints and recommendations, the Ministry of Housing and Public Works has thus finalised the DAP, reads the notification.

Top News

DAP / Rajuk / plan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

17h | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

7h | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

1h | Videos
Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

1h | Videos
Restaurant of mistaken orders

Restaurant of mistaken orders

3h | Videos
Ways to prevent Cox's Bazar beach erosion

Ways to prevent Cox's Bazar beach erosion

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay