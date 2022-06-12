Workers upset over no specific budget allocation: BLF

A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory, as the country is hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Bangladesh Labour Federation (BLF), representing workers of various sectors, has demanded the proposed budget be revised keeping a 10% allocation for labourers.

They also demanded easy interest-free loans, duty-free cars, ration system, accommodation, medical and tuition fee waivers for workers' children.

In a written statement, BLF made the demand at a press conference in Chattogram on Sunday (12 June).

"Workers are the driving force of the country. In the interest of the welfare and economic recovery of the country, they have demanded 10% allocation in the budget for the workers," said BLF Metropolitan President Anower Hossain.

