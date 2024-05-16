Women's contribution in addressing climate risks is incredibly significant: Environment minister

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury has said the contribution of women in tackling climate risks is incredibly significant.

Women are the pillars of resilience, being 14 times more affected than men, he said while speaking at the Global Dialogue on Demographic Diversity and Sustainable Development in the Climate Change and International Conference on Population and Development held at a city hotel today (16 May).

Recognising women's role in disaster response, the minister stressed proper assessment of community vulnerability and updating the National Adaptation Plan to prioritise women and children's health, said a media release.

The minister also advocated for the MCPP approach, aiming to transition vulnerability into resilience and resilience to prosperity. He also emphasized the need for financing, technology, and capacity building.

Minister Chowdhury outlined various initiatives undertaken by the government to address climate challenge. He said the government is implementing initiatives to support communities in Bangladesh to adapt and build resilience to climate change impacts.

He highlighted the government's active promotion of community-based adaptation programmes aimed at empowering local communities to identify and implement strategies to cope with climate change challenges.

These programmes focus on enhancing community resilience through sustainable agriculture, water management, and disaster preparedness.

The minister said the government is investing in climate-resilient infrastructure projects to safeguard critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and buildings from the impacts of extreme weather events like cyclones and floods.

Strengthening early warning systems is also a priority to provide timely alerts and evacuation procedures for communities at risk of climate-related disasters.

"We are committed to promoting sustainable livelihood options such as eco-friendly agriculture, aquaculture, and alternative energy sources to reduce dependency on climate-vulnerable sectors and enhance community resilience," said the minister.

He said large-scale afforestation and reforestation programmes are being implemented to increase green cover, mitigate climate change impacts, and enhance biodiversity.

Capacity-building programmes and awareness campaigns among communities about climate change adaptation strategies, disaster risk reduction, and sustainable environmental practices are also underway, he said, adding that these efforts underscore the government's dedication to building a climate-resilient Bangladesh and ensuring the well-being of its people in the face of climate change challenges.

The session was attended by distinguished figures including, Martin Moreti, Minister for Women, Youth, Sports and Social Affairs of the Republic of Kiribati; Diene Kieta, Assistant Secretary-General, Deputy Executive Director of UNFPA; and Elizabeth Gulugulu, former YOUNGO Global South Focal Point. Neil Datta from the European Parliamentarian Forum moderated the session.