CARE Bangladesh honours 8 women with Icon Award

These awards recognised women who have made significant contributions across various sectors in Bangladesh, breaking barriers and paving the way for others. Photo: Collected

As part of celebrating 75 years of CARE Bangladesh, eight pioneering women were honoured with the 'Women Icon Award' in a national event at the Sheraton Hotel in Dhaka today.

These awards recognised women who have made significant contributions across various sectors in Bangladesh, breaking barriers and paving the way for others.

In his opening remarks, Ram Das, country director of CARE Bangladesh, said, "Youth is not just for tomorrow; youth is for today. At every level of CARE, youth are actively involved, and we invite talented young people to join CARE in even greater numbers. Our vision for the next decade centres on youth engagement, focusing on equipping them with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive in the job market."

A panel discussion titled "Green Growth: Youth Empowerment in Climate Action" followed, featuring expert panellists.

Md Rezaul Maksud Jahedi, secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, chaired the session, saying, "Youth are invincible heroes of Bangladesh. True impact arises when youth shape policies. The Bangladesh government is committed to inclusivity through resources and skill development opportunities, particularly in the context of the fourth industrial revolution and climate change."

The event included a performance by Natyoprohor, depicting stories from participants of CARE Bangladesh's Bijoyee project.

In her address, Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, criticised past government climate initiatives, stating, "The previous government's climate change programmes over the past 15 years have lacked the involvement of marginalised people. Plans like the National Adaptation Plan, Prosperity Plan Bangladesh, and Delta Plan 2100 have been implemented, but the absence of grassroots participation has led to continued suffering among vulnerable communities during natural disasters."

She added, "Marginalised people must be involved in projects from the outset, and post-project assessments are necessary to measure changes in their lives."

A subsequent discussion titled "Women as Changemakers" provided a platform for the awardees to share their journeys and challenges.

The ceremony recognised several trailblazers: Rani Hamid, the first Woman International Master of Chess; Nishat Majumder, the first Bangladeshi woman to scale Mount Everest; Salma Khatun, Bangladesh's first Women's Cricket Captain; Tasmin Doza, the first woman director of flight operations at Biman Bangladesh; Salma Khatun, the country's first woman loco master; Sharmin Akter Ratna, a gold-winning shooter at the South Asian Games; Rabeya Sultana Rabbi, the first female car technician in Bangladesh; and Ferdousy Akter, one of the first female drivers for CARE Bangladesh.

The chief guest, Michael Miller, Ambassador for the European Union Delegation to Bangladesh, stressed the EU's partnership with Bangladesh, stating, "The European Union stands with Bangladesh at a time of unprecedented change. Empowering women and girls is essential for the country's transformation, with youth empowerment remaining central as young people take on significant responsibilities in their communities."

Miller further said, "The EU partnership with Bangladesh respects fundamental rights at its core, and we view the empowerment of women as pivotal to achieving the country's ambitions."

Andre Carstens, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bangladesh, said, "Empowering young women is essential for building a more equitable and prosperous society. The world cannot progress if half of its population remains disadvantaged."

The event underlined CARE Bangladesh's commitment to advancing development and empowerment, celebrating 75 years of making a meaningful impact across the country.