Woman at spa centre dies trying to evade mobile court in Gulshan

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
11 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 10:27 pm

A woman died and another one suffered critical injuries after jumping off a building to evade a mobile court drive against business establishments in residential buildings in the capital's Gulshan area on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Farjana Akhter, 19, while the other yet-to-be identified girl is only 20 years old. The latter is undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital with serious head and leg injuries.

Farjana's sister is in police custody for interrogation.

Dhaka North authorities claimed that on a tip-off, mobile court officials raided a spa centre for allegedly running business activities at a residential building, which is against regulations.

Sensing presence of law enforcers at the door, people inside the third-floor apartment hosting the spa centre first delayed opening the entrance point, and then when officials managed to get in two women jumped down to the nearby street.

Subsequently, the two girls were found in a pool of blood on the road, said Dhaka North Public Relations Officer Mukbul Hossain.

Soon after the two were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Farjana was declared dead.

Fearing arrest, the girls jumped off the building during the mobile court raid, said Gulshan Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Abdul Ahad.

The Dhaka North mobile court, led by executive magistrate Mahmudul Islam and accompanied by a team of armed police, was conducting raids in Gulshan area against road blocking by illegal parking, operating commercial offices in residential buildings, among other issues.

Farjana's body was identified by his husband Jahid Hasan at the hospital. 

Jahid said that Farjana is from Khulna. The couple has been living at Khilkhet area. 

Jahid said he knew that his wife has been working at a beauty parlour.

