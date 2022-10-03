Woman crushed to death between 2 buses in city

Bangladesh

UNB
03 October, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 05:20 pm

Related News

Woman crushed to death between 2 buses in city

UNB
03 October, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 05:20 pm
Woman crushed to death between 2 buses in city

A 50-year-old woman was crushed to death between two buses in Gulistan area of the capital on Monday, said police.

The deceased was identified as Halima Begum of South Keraniganj.

The accident occurred around 9am when Halima was trapped between two buses in front of Ananda Bus counter while going to BIRDEM General Hospital, leaving her critically injured.

Later, she was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared her dead around 1:30pm, said Inspector Bachhhu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police camp.

Top News

bus accident / Gulistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

2h | Thoughts
More needs to be done now to ensure that efforts to develop treatments and vaccines aren’t hopelessly stalled. Photo: Reuters

Long Covid has become a parallel pandemic

3h | Panorama
Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

7h | Brands
Donziger helped indigenous tribal people and peasants from Ecuador win a class action suit against TexacoChevron. Photo: Reuters

The curious case of Steven Donziger: An environmental lawyer who took on big oil and ended up in jail

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Reduced remittance, export increase pressure on reserve!

Reduced remittance, export increase pressure on reserve!

2h | Videos
Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

20h | Videos
Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

22h | Videos
Italy or China, who invented noodles?

Italy or China, who invented noodles?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets